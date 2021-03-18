Irish step dancers perform for seniors in Jamaica Plain for St. Patrick’s Day

BOSTON (WHDH) - A group of Irish dancers spread some St. Patrick’s Day cheer to seniors at the Mount Pleasant Home in Jamaica Plain Wednesday.

The three dancers are part of a competitive group at the O’Shea-Chaplain Academy of Irish Dance but they said they were so happy to perform for any audience at all.

“It was fun to be in front of an audience again because we haven’t had that in a while,” performer Alex Conley said. “It’s fun to have people clapping along. We were dancing and it really just motivates you to do better and smile more and put on more of a performance.

This was the first group celebration held in over a year now that all residents are vaccinated.

The dancers said it was nice to participate in this tradition again after all their competitions were canceled.

