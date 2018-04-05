IRS agent accused of Government Center Garage rape arraigned

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston-based Internal Revenue Service agent accused of raping a 21-year-old woman in the Government Center Garage denied charges at his arraignment Thursday in Suffolk Superior Court, officials said.

James Clarke, 44, pleaded not guilty to charges including aggravated rape, indecent assault and battery, strangulation, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon stemming from the alleged July 26, 2017 attack in the downtown Boston parking garage, according to a spokesman for the Suffolk District Attorney’s office.

Prosecutors say Clarke lured the woman to his vehicle after drinks, where he handcuffed her, put his service weapon in her throat, and forced her to engage in sexual acts against her will.

Although Assistant Suffolk District Attorney Ian Polumbaum recommended that Clarke’s bail be set at $10,000, Assistant Clerk Magistrate Edward Curley did not impose monetary bail and ordered that Clarke have no contact with the alleged victim or any witness and not leave Massachusetts without the court’s permission, the spokesman said in a statement.

Clarke is due back in court May 9.

This is a developing news story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

