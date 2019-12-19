IRS agent found guilty of raping 21-year-old woman in Government Center Garage

BOSTON (WHDH) - A former Boston-based Internal Revenue Service agent was found guilty Thursday of raping a 21-year-old woman at gunpoint in the Government Center Garage in 2017.

James Clarke, 44, appeared in Suffolk Superior Court, where jurors found him guilty of aggravated rape, indecent assault and battery, strangulation, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon stemming from the alleged attack in the downtown Boston parking garage on July 26, 2017.

Clarke lured the woman to his vehicle after drinks, where he handcuffed her, put his service weapon in her throat, and forced her to engage in sexual acts against her will, prosecutors said.

Authorities said Clarke had offered to give the woman a ride to South Station prior to the rape.

The victim’s DNA was found on Clarke’s service weapon, according to prosecutors.

Clarke will face sentencing on Jan. 7.

