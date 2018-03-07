BOSTON (AP) — A Boston-based Internal Revenue Service agent has been indicted on multiple charges related to alleged assaults on a college student last summer.

The Suffolk County District attorney says 44-year-old James Clarke is charged with aggravated rape, indecent assault, battery and other charges in relation to an incident on July 26, 2017, where he allegedly invited a 21-year-old woman for drinks after work.

Officials say Clarke handcuffed the woman while parked in a garage, assaulted her with his service firearm, and forced her to engage in sexual acts. He left her at South Station, where she called police, and was transported to a hospital.

Clarke’s attorney, Michael Doolin, said Wednesday his client denies the allegations and “looks forward to being vindicated” in court.

Clarke is scheduled to be arraigned April 5.

