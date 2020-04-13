IRS launching app to help Americans access stimulus checks

The Internal Revenue Service announced that it is launching an app to help Americans access their coronavirus stimulus checks.

RELATED: IRS deposits first wave of stimulus checks

The “Gey My Payment” app will be available for use next week, according to the IRS.

The app will help the public check their payment status and confirm their payment type. Payments will be made via direct deposit or check.

Americans will also be able to enter their bank account information for direct deposit if the IRS doesn’t already have it on file.

The distributions are part of the $2.2 trillion economic relief package passed by Congress in March.

Individuals are due up to $1,200 and couples will receive up to $2,400 — plus $500 per child.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.