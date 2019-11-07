IRS releases new tax brackets for 2020: Here’s how it will affect you

(WHDH) — The Internal Revenue Service on Wednesday released new federal tax rates and income brackets for 2020.

The seven tax rates will not change in 2020, however, the public should expect annual inflation adjustments, including tax rate schedules, tax tables, and cost-of-living adjustments.

The figures that were released are not the numbers that will be used to prepare 2019 tax returns in 2020. They are the ones you will use to prepare your 2020 tax returns in 2021.

The tax rates for 2020 are: 10%, 12%, 22%, 24%, 32%, 35%, and 37%.

Below is a look at the new brackets for 2020, depending upon gross income and filing status:

Married individuals filing joint returns and surviving spouses

10%: Not over $19,750

12%: Over $19,750 but not over $80,250

22%: Over $80,250 but not over $171,050

24%: Over $171,050 but not over $326,600

32%: Over $326,600 but not over $414,700

35%: Over $414,700 but not over $622,050

37%: Over $622,050

Heads of households

10%: Not over $14,100

12%: Over $14,100 but not over $53,700

22%: Over $53,700 but not over $85,500

24%: Over $85,500 but not over $163,300

32%: Over $163,300 but not over $207,350

35%: Over $207,350 but not over $518,400

37%: Over $518,400

Unmarried individuals (other than surviving spouses and heads of households)

10%: Not over $9,875

12%: Over $9,875 but not over $40,125

22%: Over $40,125 but not over $85,525

24%: Over $85,525 but not over $163,300

32%: Over $163,300 but not over $207,350

35%: Over $207,350 but not over $518,400

37%: Over $518,400

Married individuals filing separate returns

10%: Not over $9,875

12%: Over $9,875 but not over $40,125

22%: Over $40,125 but not over $85,525

24%: Over $85,525 but not over $163,300

32%: Over $163,300 but not over $207,350

35%: Over $207,350 but not over $311,025

37%: Over $311,025

Estates and trusts

10%: Not over $2,600

24%: Over $2,600 but not over $9,450

35%: Over $9,450 but not over $12,950

37%: Over $12,950

For more information, click here.

