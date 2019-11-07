IRS releases new tax brackets for 2020: Here’s how it will affect you

(WHDH) — The Internal Revenue Service on Wednesday released new federal tax rates and income brackets for 2020.
The seven tax rates will not change in 2020, however, the public should expect annual inflation adjustments, including tax rate schedules, tax tables, and cost-of-living adjustments.
The figures that were released are not the numbers that will be used to prepare 2019 tax returns in 2020. They are the ones you will use to prepare your 2020 tax returns in 2021.
The tax rates for 2020 are: 10%, 12%, 22%, 24%, 32%, 35%, and 37%.
Below is a look at the new brackets for 2020, depending upon gross income and filing status:
Married individuals filing joint returns and surviving spouses
- 10%: Not over $19,750
- 12%: Over $19,750 but not over $80,250
- 22%: Over $80,250 but not over $171,050
- 24%: Over $171,050 but not over $326,600
- 32%: Over $326,600 but not over $414,700
- 35%: Over $414,700 but not over $622,050
- 37%: Over $622,050
Heads of households
- 10%: Not over $14,100
- 12%: Over $14,100 but not over $53,700
- 22%: Over $53,700 but not over $85,500
- 24%: Over $85,500 but not over $163,300
- 32%: Over $163,300 but not over $207,350
- 35%: Over $207,350 but not over $518,400
- 37%: Over $518,400
Unmarried individuals (other than surviving spouses and heads of households)
- 10%: Not over $9,875
- 12%: Over $9,875 but not over $40,125
- 22%: Over $40,125 but not over $85,525
- 24%: Over $85,525 but not over $163,300
- 32%: Over $163,300 but not over $207,350
- 35%: Over $207,350 but not over $518,400
- 37%: Over $518,400
Married individuals filing separate returns
- 10%: Not over $9,875
- 12%: Over $9,875 but not over $40,125
- 22%: Over $40,125 but not over $85,525
- 24%: Over $85,525 but not over $163,300
- 32%: Over $163,300 but not over $207,350
- 35%: Over $207,350 but not over $311,025
- 37%: Over $311,025
Estates and trusts
- 10%: Not over $2,600
- 24%: Over $2,600 but not over $9,450
- 35%: Over $9,450 but not over $12,950
- 37%: Over $12,950
For more information, click here.
