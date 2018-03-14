Is another winter storm headed our way?

(WHDH) — As Massachusetts digs out from a blizzard that dumped more than two feet of snow in some areas, forecasters are keeping an eye another possible storm.

7’s Chris Lambert wrote in his latest weather blog post that “there is the potential for more significant snow next Tuesday.”

The region is currently stuck in a weather pattern that “doesn’t show much change ahead,” according to Lambert.

Nor’easterers draw cold air from the Arctic air mass, which then collides with warm air from the oceanic Gulf Stream that acts as fuel for the nor’easter.

Unlike February, the jet stream has stayed south of New England in March, “promoting the storminess,” Lambert said in is Wednesday weather forecast.

If the coastal storm develops and moves in, it could bring rain, snow and wind.

Lambert says it’s too early to nail down exact details at this time.

Tuesday’s nor’easter packed a punch. Some areas received more than 25 inches of snow.

