Is it a bird or bunny? Optical illusion sparks Internet debate

(WHDH) — Is it a bird? Or is it a bunny? The Internet can’t seem to decide.

Survey says it’s a bird! But you be the judge.

Daniel Quintana, a scientist in Norway, tweeted a video over the weekend with a caption that read, “Rabbits love getting stroked on their nose.”

Quintana played on a famous optical illusion wherein a rabbit looks like a bird, and a bird looks like a rabbit.

Rabbits love getting stroked on their nose pic.twitter.com/aYOZGAY6kP — Dan Quintana (@dsquintana) August 18, 2019

His video has been viewed more than eight million times and retweeted 16,000 times. Some have fallen for the illusion, arguing that it’s a bunny.

But it’s definitely a bird. Actually, an African White-necked raven named “Mischief,” to be exact.

The 18-year-old creature belongs to the World Bird Sanctuary in Missouri, and apparently, he’s very talented.

Not only does Mischief fly, but he also talks, paints, and confuses the Internet.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)