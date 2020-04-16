Is it necessary to wear gloves in public during coronavirus outbreak? This doctor says no

A pedestrian wearing a protective mask and protective gloves walks across an empty Dekalb Avenue, Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Brooklyn borough of New York. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

(WHDH) — Many states across America have urged the public to wear a mask when outside but do gloves need to be worn during the coronavirus outbreak?

“In public, you don’t really need to wear gloves,” Dr. Jason Newland, an infectious disease specialist at Washington University and Barnes-Jewish Hospital, told KSDK-TV.

Newland said that gloves should be saved for healthcare workers who have to frequently change them and not used for picking out items at supermarkets.

Newland also reminded the public that the coronavirus is spread by droplets that can be inhaled. He encouraged people to simply wash their hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer after visiting a public place.

“Let’s just remember the key principles that we talked about: washing hands, wiping down surfaces, don’t touch your face and social isolation,” Newland told the news outlet.

As of right now, the Centers for Disease Control is only recommending gloves for COVID-19 patient care.

