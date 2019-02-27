ANAHEIM, Calif. (WHDH) — Fire officials in California are reminding drivers about the importance of not parking in front of fire hydrants after encountering an illegal park job while trying to battle an apartment building blaze Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responding to North West Street just before 6:30 a.m. found that the fire hydrant they needed to access was blocked by a parked car.

Crews broke the back windows of the car to access the hydrant so they could extinguish the flames inside the kitchen of an apartment.

“This is a real life example of why not to park in front of a fire hydrant,” the Anaheim Fire Department wrote on Facebook. “Not only is there the cost of the windows, but also fines and potential towing fees. Is it really worth it?”

One adult and six children were displaced.

