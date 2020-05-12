Is that ‘quarantine puppy’ real? COVID-19 pet scams on the rise, BBB warns

BOSTON (WHDH) - With nothing else to do but hunker down and wait for the coronavirus crisis to de-escalate, families obeying stay-at-home orders have turned to the internet to look for a pet, but they have encountered scammers who are advertising animals that don’t exist and never get shipped, according to the Better Business Bureau.

The coronavirus pandemic has left families with plenty of time to help a pet adjust to its new surroundings and it has given scammers reasons to ask for money or explain why the pet can’t be seen in-person before heartbroken, would-be pet owners figure out they have been conned, the BBB warned.

Since the start of the pandemic, the BBB says its Scam Tracker has detected a spike in pet-related scams with more reports about fraudulent pet websites in April than in the first three months of 2020 combined.

“Scammers frequently take advantage of the news to find new avenues for targeting victims,” said Paula Fleming, BBB Chief Marketing Officer. “The uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, along with some quarantined families’ decision to adopt a pet sight unseen has created fertile ground for fraudsters.”

Scammers are said to be utilizing “bogus” and “sophisticated” advertisements to hook unsuspecting customers. In 2017, BBB experts say they learned that at least 80 percent of sponsored advertising links that appear in an online search for pets may be fraudulent.

The BBB is now warning that the actual numbers of pet fraud may be much higher than reported because many victims either choose not to file complaints or do not know where to turn for help.

Pet fraud victims are often told that they need to send money for special climate-controlled crates, insurance, and a non-existent COVID-19 vaccine, according to the BBB Scam Tracker. There also have been several instances where a consumer wanted to see or pick-up the animal but was told that wasn’t possible due to pandemic restrictions.

The BBB says one Scam Tracker submission came from a Massachusetts woman who reported losing over $1,000 in April trying to purchase a French Bulldog online. After she thought that she had purchased the puppy on a “convincing” website, she was reportedly sent a “legitimate” shipping confirmation.

The woman later realized she had been scammed when she was asked for an additional $1,540 for a different crate and necessary vaccine.

If you think you have been scammed, report it to BBB Scam Tracker and the Federal Trade Commission. You also can report it to petscams.com.

