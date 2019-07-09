‘Is there a problem officer?’: Natick police stop driver with pump hose dangling from gas tank

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Natick stopped a motorist who was driving around with part of a gas pump dangling from their vehicle on Tuesday morning.

The Natick Police Department shared a photo on Facebook with a caption that said, “Is there a problem officer?”

An officer stopped a black sedan, which had a pump nozzle in the gas tank and pump hose dragging on the ground.

It’s not clear if the driver was issued a citation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)