WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Weston are turning to the public for the help tracking down the owner of a lost chicken.

Several residents worked together to wrangle the wayward yardbird that was roosting in the woods along Radcliffe Road near Winter Street, according to the Weston Police Department.

“We knocked on doors but no one seems to know where this one belongs and typically they don’t wander far,” police said in a Facebook post.

Anyone who recognizes the chicken is urged to contact police at 781-786-6201.

