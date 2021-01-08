Is your dog a hero to you? Then nominate them for a chance to be honored on live television

(WHDH) — Is your pooch a hero to you? Then nominate them for a chance to be honored on live television later this year.

American Humane — the country’s first national humane organization — on Friday announced the official start of the 2021 American Humane Hero Dog Awards campaign.

The annual campaign seeks to identify and honor the best of the country’s four-legged friends and it will culminate this fall with the premiere of the “American Humane Hero Dog Awards” on Hallmark Channel.

Dog owners across the country are invited to visit www.herodogawards.org and nominate their heroic hound in one of seven categories: law enforcement dogs, military dogs, therapy dogs, service dogs, shelter dogs, search and rescue dogs, and guide/hearing dogs

The top dog in each category will appear at the nationally televised, star-studded, red-carpet awards gala this fall and one of the seven will be named the American Hero Dog of the year – the most prestigious honor a canine can receive.

Key dates for the 2021 American Humane Hero Dog Awards contest include:

Nominations: Jan. 6 – March 2

1st Round Voting: March 25 – May 6

2nd Round Voting: May 27 – July 15

3rd Round Voting: July 29 – September 9

Hero Dog Awards gala: Coming this fall

For more information, including complete contest rules and entry information, click here.

