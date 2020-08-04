Isaias leaves trail of downed trees, power lines through Mass.

LANCASTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Tropical Storm Isaias blew through Massachusetts Tuesday, leaving a path of downed power lines and fallen trees — including one that caused a two-car crash in Lancaster.

A pine tree landed on an SUV as it drove through town, crushing the windshield and hood and causing the driver to lose control of the wheel and hit another car head-on.

The driver of the SUV, a woman in her 30s, was taken to the hospital with injuries but is expected to be OK. Police Chief Ed Burgwinkel said fallen trees aren’t uncommon after heavy storms.

“We are a very rural community here and we do have a lot of trees and some of those trees are not in the best of shape and sometimes when you’ve got an episode like this, a weather related incident, these things are bound to happen,” Burgwinkel said.

