‘Islam is RIGHT About Women’ fliers spark concern in Winchester

WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents in Winchester are debating free speech versus hate speech after fliers reading “Islam is RIGHT About Women” were found plastered around town.

Anita Davison told 7NEWS that she was walking her child to school on Wednesday when saw the concerning fliers struck to street signs near the town’s center.

Davison says she was alarmed by the sight of the fliers and immediately ripped them down.

“Political climate at the moment, and all the things happening around the world, it just puts a little fear in you,” she said.

After Davison brought two fliers to the Winchester Police Department, officers went out and found eight more, including one that was posted outside of an elementary school.

Some residents say they think the signs refer to strict laws applied to women.

“Putting signs up that make people feel uncomfortable is unfortunate, particularly in this time and age,” Jim Leary said.

Police say the signs were not threatening and considered free speech. They opted to get rid of them because they were placed on town property.

Davison hopes others will do as she did if more signs pop up.

“Most people have been supportive of the decision to take them down,” she said. “Others have said that I’m not for free speech but I really am. I just feel like that was on the side of hate speech.”

No one has come forward to explain the meaning behind the message.

