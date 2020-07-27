ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - An island off the coast of Cape Cod reopened to the public for the first time in more than 300 years on Saturday.

Sipson Island, which is near Orleans, had been privately owned since 1711 but most of it was purchased for conservation last month.

Those who visit the scenic island are encouraged to go hiking, bird watching and recreational fishing.

Signage has been placed onshore to alert visitors of conservation guidelines, which include staying on mowed pathways and keeping away from steep bluffs and unsound structures.

Pets, fires, hunting and camping are prohibited on the island.

Visitors are urged to access the land from the beaches on the protected eastern shore rather than from the busy channel in The Narrows on the west side.

Shallow draft boats under 22 feet that do not cause bottom scour may land due to critical marine habitat surrounding the island.

The dock on the east side is for private use only and the beach immediately south of it may be traversed but not occupied.

