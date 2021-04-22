Cape Cod officials are encouraged by the region’s progress toward vaccinating its most vulnerable populations, but with eligibility now open to all adults, they worry that the islands will fall behind.

Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket are more reliant on the stream of doses the Baker administration allocates, with neither island home to a retail pharmacy in the federal vaccination program and every mass vaccination site a ferry ride and a drive away.

On a Thursday conference call with reporters, Sen. Julian Cyr of Truro warned that local leaders are “very concerned and troubled” about the availability of vaccines on the two islands now that their populations are increasing with the arrival of seasonal residents.

“What’s happening is that islanders are having to travel off-island to get vaccine appointments, and this is really not a viable option, nor should it be for most islanders given the expense and the need to make vehicle reservations weeks in advance,” Cyr said.

Cyr and Rep. Dylan Fernandes, who also represents Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, asked the Baker administration last week to boost the supply of vaccines it ships to the two islands to accommodate the influx of residents and the wider eligibility.

