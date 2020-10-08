Isolated, active coronavirus cases hit new high in Massachusetts

The number of people with active cases of the highly-contagious coronavirus in Massachusetts jumped by more than 20 percent in the last week to the highest level since the state began reporting active cases at the start of June.

There were 8,162 people in isolation with test-confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, the Department of Public Health reported, up from 6,744 the week before.

There were 4,114 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Massachusetts over the last week, 2,596 people recovered from their bout with the virus and 100 people died.

The number of active cases — people who have been confirmed to have the contagious COVID-19 — grew by 1,418 people.

At 8,162 active cases isolated, Wednesday’s report set a new high-water mark since DPH began reporting data around recoveries and isolation in June.

There were 7,300 active cases in the June 10 report, the previous high, and the 2,586 active cases reported both July 8 and July 15 represent the low-water mark.

The number of active coronavirus cases has increased each week since the July 15 report.

