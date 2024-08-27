(CNN) — Israel’s military said Tuesday it had rescued a 52-year-old hostage held by Hamas in Gaza since October 7, in what the military described as a “complex operation.”

The hostage, Kaid Farhan Al-Qadi, was rescued in southern Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

“He is in a stable medical condition and is being transferred for medical checks at a hospital. His family has been updated with the details, and the IDF is accompanying them,” its statement read.

(Copyright (c) 2024 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)