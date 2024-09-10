(CNN) — The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it is “highly likely” American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, who was killed in the occupied West Bank on Friday, was “hit indirectly and unintentionally by IDF fire.”

The military said in a statement Tuesday that the shot was not aimed at the activist, but at “the key instigator” of a “violent riot” at the Beita Junction where it said Palestinians burned tires and hurled rocks at Israeli security forces. It didn’t name the alleged instigator.

The IDF said an investigation was launched by the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division (MPCID), the findings of which will be submitted for review by the Military Advocate General’s Corps.

Eyewitnesses told CNN on Friday that the 26-year-old activist, who is also a Turkish citizen, had been participating in a weekly protest against an Israeli settlement near the Palestinian village of Beita.

