JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s army said Thursday that militants in Gaza have handed over to the Red Cross a body believed to be a hostage.

Since the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began on Oct. 10, the remains of 24 hostages have been returned to Israel. If the latest body turned over is confirmed by Israel to be a hostage, another three remain in Gaza.

Israel has been releasing 15 Palestinian bodies for the remains of each hostage as part of the ceasefire agreement. The Gaza Health Ministry said the total number of remains received so far is 315.

