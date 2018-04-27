Issue preventing Mass. RMV from processing transactions

(WHDH) — A “vendor system issue” is preventing the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles from processing license and ID-related transactions.
“The RMV is unable to process any permit, license or ID-related transactions at this time due to a vendor system issue. We apologize for the inconvenience,” the RMV said in a tweet Thursday afternoon.
A second tweet was sent out again Friday morning, alerting customers that the RMV was still experiencing problems.
It’s not clear when the issue will be rectified.
