CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters encountered several issues while battling a two-alarm building fire in Chelsea late Sunday night.

Crews responding to Park Street just before midnight found heavy flames and smoke coming from the rear of the building.

They had trouble getting into the building due to its metal doors, Chelsea Deputy Fire Chief Wayne Ulwick said.

Once firefighters got inside, they were pulled out after about 30 minutes because of safety concerns, Ulwick added.

Crews also experienced a water supply problem.

No injuries were reported but the building was deemed a total loss.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)