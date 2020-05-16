‘It all happened so quickly:’ Groton digs out after microburst topples trees

GROTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents across Massachusetts are still picking up after a wild storm — which may have been a microburst in Groton — tore up trees and knocked down power lines.

“It all happened so quickly and then it was over so quickly,” said Groton resident Laura Hill. “My dad brought us down to the basement just in case because we didn’t know what was going on.”

Groton officials say they think a microburst hit around 8 p.m. And while the storm only lasted a short time, the cleanup will take much longer.

“My guys put in a tremendous amount of work last night just to clear the trees and the roads but we probably have another month’s a month of work to clear all the debris,” said Groton Department of Public Works Director Tom Delaney, who added at least 30 buildings and homes were affected by the storm.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)