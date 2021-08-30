LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence Marine killed in Afghanistan was brought back to the United States on Sunday.

Sgt. Johanny Rosario and 12 other service members were killed Thursday in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport that also left more than 100 Afghans dead.

President Joe Biden joined grieving families at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware before heading to FEMA headquarters to monitor Hurricane Ida.

“While we are praying for the best in Louisiana, let’s keep them in our prayers as well,” Biden said.

Rosario graduated from Lawrence High School in 2014 and the city is in a period of mourning for her.

“Honestly, she was such an amazing person,” neighbor Luis Diaz said. “It breaks my heart to see her gone.”

Congressman Seth Moulton, who is also a veteran, praised Rosario and her fellow Marines for their work.

“The Marines had to go out there in the face of this danger, and maybe the most amazing thing is their friends and fellow Marines, after they were killed, went out and continued to do that mission,” Moulton said.

Troops are continuing to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies from Afghanistan ahead of the planned withdrawal deadline of Aug. 31.

The situation in the country continues to intensify since Thursday’s attack.

Rockets struck a neighborhood near the Kabul airport overnight; however, it was not immediately clear who launched them.

U.S. officials confirmed a drone strike Sunday blew up a vehicle carrying multiple suicide bombers before they could attack the airport.

