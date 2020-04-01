‘It can’t take away the music’: Local DJ holds virtual disco party to lift spirits during coronavirus crisis

Coronavirus can’t stop the music.

Michael LoPriore, who goes by DJ Mike Lopi, is mixing music in his basement and live streaming a disco party to lift the spirits of friends, family and even some strangers.

LoPriore has been in the DJ business for about 40 years, providing the soundtrack to events like the North End Italian festivals.

“All the people that usually follow me have been texting saying we can’t get together so sorry it’s been keeping us home quarantine,” he said. “COVID has taken so much from us but we wanted to show it can’t take away the music.”

Family and friends of LoPriore pitched the idea of a virtual dance party and his son stepped in to make it all happen, setting up the necessary stream o Facebook.

“Never, never I didn’t even have a Facebook page until Sunday so my son set it and it took off,” LoPriore said. “I started adding some of my friends and my friends share and one thing lead to another and we had 200 friends in two hours.”

The scene was set up just like any other party and the DJ said he has received lots of praise for this lighthearted idea.

“People saying, ‘Thank you, I am doing my dishes dancing, I am folding my laundry dancing!’ So it had a nice feeling to it,” LoPriore said.

Anyone interested in catching one of DJ Mike Lopi’s virtual sets can head to his Facebook page.

