‘It could literally save a life’: NH police remind drivers to clear snow off cars

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Drivers in New Hampshire are being reminded to clear the snow off of their cars before taking off.

Police officers held a press conference in New Hampshire on Friday to remind drivers about Jessica’s Law, which was put in place in 1999.

Ice from a truck led to Jessica’s Smith’s death before the law was enacted.

Peterborough Police Chief Scott Guinard said clearing snow and ice off your vehicle will save lives, prevent injuries and prevent you from having to pay a hefty fine.

Londonderry Police Captain Patrick Cheetham said a man has undergone several surgeries after he was struck with ice recently. A driver has been charged in that case.

“Take two minutes, brush off your car of snow and ice, it could literally save a life,” Cheetham said.

