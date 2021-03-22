‘It could’ve been real bad’: Bystanders help get residents out of burning Haverhill home

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Neighbors and bystanders helped alert residents to a fire burning through their home in Haverhill, and while the building was damaged everyone managed to escape Monday.

People driving by a four-unit home on Jackson Street saw smoke coming from the building and began to warn those inside.

“We were beeping the horn, we pulled over and we were beeping really loud, screaming,” said Jacob Jones.

Others rushed inside.

“My first instinct was to to take the dog out and then I went for the cat and I had told the owner to get out and then we went to the second floor and I didn’t find nobody there, and then the police showed up,” said Zadrian Colon.

Resident Darell Ollman said people came into the house to warn him of the flames.

“All I heard was the alarm going off and somebody was banging saying there was fire, fire,” Ollman said. “I got my kids and rushed outside.

Flames were shooting from the second and third floors when firefighters arrived to extinguish the blaze, but all nine people who live in the building got out safely. Jones said things could have been much worse.

