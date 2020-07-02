QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy police are letting the public know that “it didn’t snow in July” after a gas station in the city became surrounded by white foam.

The fire suppression system at the Stop & Shop gas station at the corner of Southern Artery and Sea Street malfunction, causing white foam to coat the ground and nearby cars.

Three people experienced trouble breathing and were evaluated by Brewster Ambulance, police said.

The cause of the malfunction remains under investigation.

