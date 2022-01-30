BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston residents spent Sunday digging out from almost two feet of snow, with school looming on Monday.

The city tied the record for largest single-day snowfall at 23.6 inches of snow during Saturday’s blizzard. While the snow was mostly light and powdery, it still made for heavy work as residents cleared away their cars.

“There’s a lot of snow, it was underneath the car, it’s everywhere,” said Amy Maguire. “It feels like it’s unending.

Mayor Michelle Wu said schools would be open Monday and asked residents to make sure their walks are shoveled.

“Even though our roads are clear, we really need everyone’s help to dig out the sidewalk in front of your home and property, especially so that our young people can access bus stops, walk to school,” Wu said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)