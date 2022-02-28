BOSTON (WHDH) - One hundred days into her job as Boston’s mayor, Michelle Wu said she had dealt with many major issues but was still excited about pushing her agenda forward.

“It feels like it’s flown by in some ways,” Wu said. “It feels like we’re just getting started.”

Wu said she’s proud of the work she and her team have done clearing the way for free bus transportation on three routes in Boston and working to make housing more affordable, and supported her policy of clearing homeless encampments at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. But she still needs to find people to lead city schools and the police department.

The courts have also stalled Wu’s attempts to mandate vaccines for city workers, and she defended her policy.

“It’s still within the realm of city government and state government to take action in times of crisis,” Wu said.

