BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A family in Beverly is thankful that they weren’t seriously injured for the holidays when a huge tree toppled over in high winds and came crashing down on their home, punching a hole in the roof over a bed.

“It felt like a bomb, just boom” said the homeowner. “I came down here and I thought it was too bad and then we opened the door and I said, ‘Uh, oh, here we go, merry Christmas.”

Tree crews used a crane to remove the massive tree off of the structure.

Crews were working throughout the day Saturday to repair the home. Images from inside the home showed the tree buckled the roof right over a bed inside.