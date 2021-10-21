Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot helped his wife deliver their second child in the living room of their home earlier this week.

Smoot said he and his wife, Aumari, were about to leave for the hospital on Tuesday morning when she realized she was about to deliver the baby.

“At the time that it all happened, I was comfortable because our first child, Amir, we had him natural as well,” Smoot said. “When Alana came out, it felt comfortable. It felt right.”

The defensive said although the delivery of daughter Ahlani went smoothly, figuring out how to deal with the umbilical cord was a team effort.

“During the time that I was on the phone with the ambulance they told me to grab a shoe string,” Smoot said.

Smoot then tied the shoestring around the umbilical cord.

As the family celebrates their new arrival, Aumari is voicing her thanks for her husband’s quick action.

“I’m so proud of him for how he handled the situation.”

The couple also has a two-year-old son, Ahmir.

