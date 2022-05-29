EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - An Everett teenager recovering from a near-fatal drive-by shooting is getting encouragement from the Boston Celtics as they chase the NBA championship.

Sandrick Jorcelin, 14, was shot while visiting family outside Montreal earlier in May and was nearly killed by a bullet that lodged near his spine. While he can’t walk, he’s slowly recovering feeling in his knees and toes and said he wants to take inspiration from the team’s playoff run.

“Just like the Celtics proving people wrong and bouncing back, going all the way to second seed sweeping the nets, it gave me a boost, making me think I can do whatever I can and whatever I want,” Sandrick said. “I’ve been watching every game so far.”

And that inspiration has a physical form as well. Last week, the Celtics sent him a basketball autographed by the entire team.

“It was amazing … we did not see that one coming,” said Ricardo Jorcelin, Sandrick’s father.

To visit a GoFundMe page set up for Sandrick’s hospital bills, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)