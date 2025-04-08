GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Bernard Christie made his way into the ocean in Gloucester to retrieve an iPad. But this was no ordinary iPad.

14-year-old Jayden is non-verbal, and uses the device to communicate.

What began as a walk with his mother on Friday, came to a splashing stop.

“Next think I know, the iPad just went flying,” said Jayden’s mother Kim Brisbois.

Kim couldn’t believe it, the iPad was floating in the ocean.

“All of the sudden, I hear an ‘oh no!'” recalled Christie.

That was enough for Christie to, quite literally, jump into action.

“He said ‘I’ll go get it,’ and I said ‘it’s cold,’ and he said ‘no problem,'” said Kim. “Off comes his shirt, and he just climbed in, and just dove into that cold water.”

“Just jumped in without a second guess,” said Christie. ” [No] Second thought, had no problem doing it.”

Kim, who lost her husband in June, saw a sign as clear as day.

“When I saw Bernard coming up, and I saw the wings on his back, I said ‘he’s my guardian angel,'” said Kim. “He was there and he just never flinched. It was remarkable.”

An angel, who had just saved a piece of her son she’s been fostering since he was 3-years-old, and adopted at 7.

“It gives him a voice, it gives him individuality, it gives him a say in his life,” said Christie.

The three snapped a picture together to remember when the stranger saved the day. Strangers, no more.

“To know there’s people out there, that are making this possibly a better world for kids like Jayden,” said Kim. “And I feel like I’ve known him, as strange as it is!”

“We have friends for life now,” said Christie. “And its warmed my heart more than anything.”

