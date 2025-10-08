BOSTON (WHDH) - On the second anniversary of the attack on Israel, a peaceful scene on Boston Common took a violent turn, leaving some officers hurt after a chaotic clash between police and pro-Palestinian protesters.

Witnesses told 7News the demonstrations started as a peaceful protest then turned into chaos on the streets.

“They tried to block the police cars trying to come down Tremont street and it was wild,” said witness Brody Greland. “After they tried to block the police cars the police got involved and started making arrests and trying to clear the road and it got really chaotic. I think there were some fights some people started throwing punches, it got crazy.”

Several protesters were taken into custody.

Boston police said several officers were injured, some with broken bones; two needed treatment at a local hospital.

“Our officers were attacked, assaulted and sent to the hospital with injuries,” the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association wrote in a statement. “Completely despicable and totally unacceptable. It’s happening far too often with no repercussions.”

