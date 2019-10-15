‘It hit us all head-on’: Kids recall Stoneham hit-and-run amid search for driver

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Four children struck by a hit-and-run driver in Stoneham Sunday described the fear they felt while flying through the air after the crash and their anger toward the driver who sped away.

“They should be ashamed of themselves, they hit four kids and drove off,” said Julia Cabral, who was injured in the crash.

The four 12- and 13-year-olds were standing with their bicycles in a driveway at the intersection of Elm Street and MacArthur Road when they were struck by a dark-colored Subaru Legacy that had been traveling westbound on Elm Street just after 6:30 p.m., Stoneham police said.

Video of the incident showed the children standing in front of a residence when the vehicle hit them, sending them flying into nearby shrubbery.

“We hear the car just screech, like a drift noise, and it hits us all head-on,” said Vincenzo Guarino, who was hurt in the crash.

“I went in the air and landed all the way in back of the garden bush,” Caden Parks-Miller recalled.

“I got hit straight-on,” Cabral said. “The way the car swerved, it felt like I was trying to be hit.”

Jim McKinnon installed security cameras at his house after his car was hit by a drunken driver more than 10 years ago. He heard the kids talking outside and looked out just in time to witness the crash.

“Next thing you know, the kids go flying up in the air,” McKinnon recalled, adding he estimated the car was traveling at 40 mph. “I figured someone got seriously hurt by the way the kids went up in the air.”

In McKinnon’s video, one of the kids’ bicycles is visibly lodged under the car as it drives away. Amazingly, the children only suffered bumps and scrapes and bruises.

“I got lucky, it was lucky we all landed in the grass,” Parks-Miller said.

“Watching the tape it’s surreal that these four kids were able to walk away,” said Jen Cabral, Julia’s mother.

Anyone with information on the suspect vehicle or driver is asked to call the Stoneham police at 781-438-1215.

