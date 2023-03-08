HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) – Neighbors are speaking out after a former bus driver was accused of assaulting students with disabilities between the ages of five and six years old in Hudson, NH.

Police said 68-year-old Virene Poliquin was charged with class A misdemeanors in connection with the incident.

Up until last month, Poliquin worked for a private contractor which provides special needs transportation for students in the Hudson School District.

Police arrested her on Monday following a two week probe after they said she allegedly struck children on her bus during a ride home from school on Feb. 17.

During the course of the investigation, officials said they determined Poliquin assaulted one student seven times and two other students once. The nature of the assaults included slapping, kicking, grabbing, covering the mouth with a hand, and pouring water on a victim, according to Hudson Police Chief Tad Dionne.

“There’s not much that disturbs me,” Dionne said. “Unfortunately, this was very disturbing to me.”

Police said the alleged assaults were captured by security cameras on the bus.

School officials said after this incident that student safety is their top priority, emphasizing that Poliquin is off the job.

“The actions of the driver were wrong and violates the trust of our students and our parents,” Superintendent Daniel Moulis said.

Neighbors say they are shocked to hear of the allegations.

“Why? It just hurts my heart,” said Dorothy Matthews.

There was no answer at Poliquin’s door Tuesday when 7NEWS tried to speak with her.

Poliquin had been working for the bus company where she was working at the time of this incident since 2017. She has been released on $500 cash bail and is due back in court next month.

The bus company, Durham School Services, said Poliquin passed an extensive criminal background check required by the state of New Hampshire when she was hired six years ago.

“When we learned from local authorities about the investigation, we fully cooperated and immediately suspended the driver from service,” the company said in a statement. “The driver was then terminated.”

