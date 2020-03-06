‘It is what it is’: 2 Mass. residents describe self-quarantine

Many schools, businesses and organizations are choosing to take extra precautions when it comes to coronavirus.

With the number of cases on the rise, many are being urged to self-quarantine whether they have exhibited symptoms or not.

7’s Justin Dougherty video chatted with two such asymptomatic Massachusetts residents who have been ordered to stay indoors.

“It sucks, it’s not fun but it is what it is,” Bobby Housser said.

After spending several months in Beijing, China teaching hockey to school children, Housser came back home to the U.S. to find the nation on alert.

First, he was made to fly through New York to be tested by the Center for Disease Control.

Now, halfway through a government-mandated self-quarantine, Housser said he’s still taking health officials warnings seriously.

“They told me to stay away from people as long as I can, stay in my room as long as I can,” he explained.

Housser is just one of the hundreds dealing with this.

“Those individuals have contact every day with, most often, their local boards of health,” officials said.

Housser said those calls actually come every other day and every time he reports he is symptom-free.

“She askes for my temperature, asks if I have any symptoms or anything,” he said. “The answer always stays the same.”

University of Massachusetts Amherst student Nicole Morin is now two days into her quarantine — she was studying abroad in Florence, Italy when the school ordered her to come home.

“Oh my God, I was devastated,” she said. “I couldn’t stop crying. I mean, I’ve been looking forward to studying abroad since I was like 15.”

Morin said she has not had any contact with health officials but is following the CDC guidelines the school sent her.

Both she and Housser are staying with their parents and Morin said her mother is still able to go to work.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)