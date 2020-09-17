‘It just blows my mind’: Taunton parent upset after student pulls down pants during remote art lesson

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - School officials in Taunton are investigating alarming behavior by a student that happened during a remote art lesson.

Parents tell 7News they were alarmed when a student allegedly began swearing and did a sexual act on camera during an art lesson.

One parent said she witnessed the act during her 7-year-old daughter’s art lesson.

“It just blows my mind. I’m still shocked something like that could ever occur,” Rebecca Fahey told 7News. “She was embarrassed and upset and said they’re speaking inappropriate. She’s the youngest of 6 kids so she understands and she said he’s cussing a lot.”

Fahey claims the teacher wasn’t on the Zoom lesson for 5 to 8 minutes so she stepped in. She tells 7News that she asked the student to mute his mic when he the proceeded to pull down his pants.

“I was yelling, ‘Children close your eyes! get a parent! get your adult!,'” Fahey said.

She said a staffer then did appear for the class and had to ask administrators to shut his account down.

“She wasn’t able to do anything computer-wise. She had to activate, call the supervisor, call the principal, just to shut his account down,” Fahey said.

The school district’s superintendent John Cabral acknowledged the incident and said that they acted quickly.

“The teacher and administration acted quickly, ending the remote meeting and relaying the circumstances immediately to the Superintendent of Schools, and to other appropriate authorities, as is our protocol,” Cabral said in a statement.

Fahey hopes more is done to prevent something like that from happening again.

“They need to acknowledge the fact that they did not have proper precaution set in to protect children,” Fahey said.

Superintendent Cabral said the student has been reprimanded and counseling is being offered to students.

