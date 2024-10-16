DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - A man living with special needs who says he was attacked by a group of kids in Danvers addressed the Select Board on Tuesday, telling them his heart is broken as other residents sounded off about what they say is a growing problem.

Chris Anderson, affectionately known in town as “Ducky” told the Select Board he’s been struggling to come to terms with what he says happened to him at Plains Park.

“It just breaks my heart every day,” he said. “And I can’t sleep at nighttime…and it’s hard, can you guys do more for me, please?”

His mother also spoke to the board, saying, “I am sick to death of it … and then they go and damn near kill my son, who wouldn’t hurt a flea. I want something done about them.”

Other area residents and business owners agreed at the meeting, telling board members that unruly kids in the area are a growing concern.

Police say they responded to a reported assault at the park on Saturday and a victim was taken to the hospital. They haven’t said if any suspects have been identified but did say its an active investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

