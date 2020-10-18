‘It just celebrates our lives’: Despite pandemic, Making Strides holds rolling rally to fight breast cancer

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - While the pandemic prevented their annual walk, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer didn’t stay still this year, holding a rolling rally at Gillette Stadium Sunday.

Executive Director Louise Santosuosso said the 28th annual walk took on a different form because of the coronavirus. With the help of the American Cancer Society and the Patriots more than 250 cars full of people who have survived the disease as well as family and friends of those who have not participated in the rally.

“Obviously with the pandemic we wanted to make sure all our breast cancer survivors are safe, but they wanted to celebrate survivorship so we arranged for them to be safe here at Patriot Place and get out and rally around this cause,” Santosuosso said.

“It just celebrates our lives, it spreads awareness to the world,” said participant Jennifer Young.

7News is a sponsor of Making Strides, which was founded in New England and has raised more than $90 million to fight breast cancer. The foundation is trying to raise $1.7 million by the end of October.

