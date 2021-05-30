BOSTON (WHDH) - As the Celtics take on the on the Brooklyn Nets one day after crowds were able to return to the TD Garden in large numbers, fans are still riding the high of being able to support their local teams.

“It just feels amazing,” said fan Naythan Roy. “I’ve never seen people so happy in an environment like this.”

Saturday marked the first day stadiums in Massachusetts could re-open at full capacity. Both the Bruins and Red Sox put on a winning show for the home crowd, and fans said they hoped they could help the Celtics do the same.

“I just can’t wait until Kyrie [Irving] has to hear all night long 17,000 voices,” said fan Ronnie Dibiasio.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)