‘It just happened so quickly’: Grease fire leaves mother, father, toddler seriously burned

BOSTON (WHDH) - A freak accident sent a little New Hampshire boy to the hospital with third-degree burns over the weekend. Now, he and his family are going through the long road to recovery.

With his arm bandaged, Andrew Rosen is still processing the terrifying moment a grease fire took over their kitchen and left his 17-month-old son Easton and mom Tanya covered in second and third-degree burns.

“It just happened so quickly, Rosen said. “I didn’t even think about it at first, you know? It kind of started calming down a little bit and then it was like, ‘Oh my God.”

Little Easton is now awaiting surgery at Shriner’s Hospitals for Children with mom and dad rotating placed by his side around the clock.

Both parents cannot be with their son due to coronavirus restrictions.

“He is uncomfortable but there are times when, you know, he is back to his little bubbly self or he is playing with his toys and laughing and giggling an everything like he used to,” Rosen said.

Rosen said the horrifying ordeal seas surreal. Ine second he was heating up some oil to make a funnel cake for Easton, the next he was on the phone with 911.

“Trying to get him to get strong and get through the surgery and then take it day by day,” he said.

Family members gathered outside Shriner’s on Thursday to show their support for Easton who came down to wave and blow kisses through the glass.

Easton is expected to be OK and will be released from the hospital next week.

A fund has been set up for him. Donations can be sent here:

Easton Special Fund

C/O TD Bank

1255 South Willow St.

Manchester, NH 03103

