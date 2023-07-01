PORTER, Maine (WHDH) — A 64-year-old Maine woman said she was bitten by a bear while defending her pet dog in Porter, Maine on Friday.

The woman, who agreed to speak with 7NEWS off-camera, said she tried to scare off the bear but it just kept coming, eventually biting her on the arm and leaving a wound that required a trip to the hospital for stitches.

“It just kept coming closer, so I had to fight him off because I wasn’t going to run from him because I know they’ll catch you,” she said. “I tried to give him a punch.”

She said she was working in her garden when her dog ran off and she heard squealing from the woods.

When her dog came back, the woman said there was a black bear on its tail.

Traps have been set up in the area to catch the bear.

“He’s my savior,” the woman said of her dog. “He was running around behind me, just barking.”

Residents are urged to walk their dogs on leashes and removing or securing their bird feeders.

