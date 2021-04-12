‘It kills the business’: Mass. auto inspectors say downed RMV system hurting bottom line

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Mechanics and other car inspectors say the state’s ongoing problems with an RMV vendor that are preventing inspections are also costing them significant income.

The RMV’s inspection system has been down for three weeks since its vendor Applus was hacked, and Jack Sarkis of the Needham Service Center said he’s been losing business of at least 15-20 inspections a day.

“It kills the business. I mean this is a lot of cash flow,” Sarkis said, adding fewer inspection customers meant fewer sales of car parts as well. “I mean it’s all postponed but in the meantime you’re still paying your employees. We’re just waiting to see what will happen and hopefully it will come back quickly, you know.”

Gov. Charlie Baker said Applus has promised the system will be up and running by the end of the week, and suggested they’ll have to compensate inspection services like the Needham Service Center.

“We fully expect the vendor to find a way to compensate the folks at the dealer and service station level who have been horribly inconvenienced by this,” Baker said.

Drivers whose inspection stickers expired at the end of March will be given until the end of April to get inspected.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)