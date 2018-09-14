“It looked like a war zone”: Gas explosions in 3 towns force thousands from homes, 1 killed

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A series of gas explosions in fires tore through neighborhoods in three Massachusetts communities Thursday night, forcing thousands of residents from their homes and leaving dozens injured and one teen killed.

“I don’t know man,” said Michael Rivera, who escaped a house fire. “It looked like a war zone here.”

Communities in Andover, North Andover, and Lawrence were rocked by gas explosions and several fires, drawing emergency response from several area towns. It’s estimated that emergency crews responded to between 60-80 fires.

Thousands were displaced from their homes as officials implored residents to evacuate immediately. As many as 8,000 homes were impacted. These homes will need to be inspected one by one before residents can return.

One teen was killed after a house explosion sent a chimney falling onto his car. Dozens of others were injured.

And home after home is now gone, ripped apart by explosions or flames.

“Oh, massive explosion,” said Matthew Van Dyke, who witnessed one of the blasts. “I saw a fire up the street, so I ran up that way. I don’t know, it’s insane.”

Teams of firefighters, police, and gas company workers went home to home throughout the night in the communities, shutting off gas to those 8,000 homes. Power was cut to the towns late Thursday night, leaving most of the neighborhoods in the dark all night. It’s estimated that as many as 18,000 people are without power.

Families have been told it could be at least another day until they’re allowed to return home.

“The issue is there could still be a gas leak in your home, and the danger is that it’s an invisible thing,” said Lawrence mayor Dan Rivera. “You can’t see it, and in some cases you won’t be able to smell it. And God forbid you go to sleep and not wake up tomorrow.”

Columbia Gas, the company that supplies gas to the impacted homes, released a statement, saying:

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by today’s incident…The first priority for our crews at the scene is to ensure the safety of our customers and the community by supporting first responders and completing safety checks on our system and in the surrounding area.”

Local leaders say Columbia Gas crews are out working on homes, but no representative for the company was available to answer questions at news conferences throughout the day.

Crews from around Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire responded and rushed from scene to scene, battling the estimated 60-80 fires throughout the afternoon and evening. One official described the scene as “Armageddon.”

State police told people to leave their homes as they worked to find out what was happening.

That investigation is still ongoing today.

“We’ll work with the federal government and others to investigate how this occurred and hold the appropriate parties responsible for their actions,” said Governor Charlie Baker in a news conference early Friday morning.

This has been an incredibly difficult day for everyone. I ask everyone to think of the family of Leonel Rondon who lost a loved one today, and to pray for everyone who has been injured. — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) September 14, 2018

