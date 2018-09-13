‘It looked like Armageddon’: Andover left reeling after 38 fires, 17 gas leaks wreak havoc

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Andover residents were sent scrambling to safety Thursday night after gas explosions sparked 38 fires across town left several people injured, including two firefighters, officials said.

Fire Chief Michael Mansfield says at least four people were hurt, including two firefighters and two civilians. They were taken to local hospitals with unknown injuries.

Mansfield was working in another community when he received a number of emergency calls and returned to Andover to find a path of destruction resembling a war zone.

“I’ve been in the fire service for almost 39 years and I’ve never seen anything like this in my career,” he said. “To sum it up, basically coming into town … It looked like Armageddon.”

Crews responded to 17 gas leaks in the town. At the peak of the chaos, 18 fires were burning at the same time in Andover.

All of the fires have since been extinguished.

Columbia Gas customers have been ordered out of their homes.

A shelter has been set up at the Andover Cormier Youth Center on Whittier Road.

School in Andover has been canceled on Friday.

