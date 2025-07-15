QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A restaurant in Quincy was struck by a car early Tuesday morning following a police pursuit.

According to state police, a trooper conducting a property check of Wollaston Beach and Quincy Shore Drive when he saw several vehicles parked alongside the seawall on Quincy Shore Drive.

One of the cars, the officer discovered after running its license plate, had a revoked registration and had several police agencies in the past week; its owner also had a suspended license.

“A short time later, several people walked toward the cars and the Trooper asked them to leave the area in compliance with the posted signs prohibiting overnight parking, state police said in a statement. “The KIA K5 drove across the street on Apthrop Street towards Billings Road. Troopers followed the vehicle until it accelerated out of their line of sight.”

Later on, troopers observed the car “drive past them at a high rate of speed”. The driver, identified as Michael Howard, 25, of Raynham, evaded police’s attempt to stop him and “ran a solid red light” at the intersection of Billings Road and Hancock Street.

The car then “struck another vehicle propelling it into a business on the street.”

Howard exited the car and fled the scene but was shortly apprehended without further incident.

He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Quincy District Court on charges of failure to stop for police, leaving the scene of property damage, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, reckless operation, and other offenses.

The owner of Balducci’s House of Pizza says police woke him out of a sound sleep to tell in about the crash.

“I was just hoping no-one was hurt, everyone was okay and just that I was hoping there wasn’t too much damage for the business to be un-operational,” said Angelo Kyranis, the restaurant owner.

“It kind looks like an atomic bomb went off – that’s what it looked like yeah,” Kyranis continued.

